An important part of the South Indian cuisine, idli has gained popularity all around the world in the recent past. Not only are idlis delightful in taste, they are also lightweight, filling, and just great for health. That is why they have become such a beloved breakfast option. Here's a simple recipe to prepare idli right at home.

Step 1 Soaking the ingredients

To make the perfect idli, you will need urad dal, rice, fenugreek seeds, and baking soda. Start by taking one cupful of urad dal and two cups of rice. Separately, wash them thoroughly. Then, in two different containers, soak both the ingredients with water. Add 1/3 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds to urad dal and let them sit for 4-5 hours.

Step 2 Preparing a fine paste

Next, you need to grind the soaked ingredients into a fine paste. Take the rice and grind it into a fine paste by adding some water. After that, take the soaked urad dal and grind it similarly into a paste using some water. To bring a little more flavor, you may add 1/2 cupful of flattened rice while grinding.

Step 3 Fermentation of the mixture

The next step requires you to mix both these pastes together and whisk using hands. This will improve the process of fermentation. You will notice a thick consistency, after a while. Then, cover the container with a piece of cloth and leave it for 12 hours in summers and 18 hours in winters for best results.

Step 4 Steaming the idli