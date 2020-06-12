Last updated on Jun 12, 2020, 10:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byPoornima Pandey
There is much more to Alia Bhatt than her adorable looks. The actor has an inborn penchant for fashion and styling.
Alia knows just exactly how to accentuate a look with the right accessories. That is why the diva always seems to rock whatever attire she wears.
Here's a collection of some of Alia's simple yet amazing casual outfits.
In this look, Alia is a sight to behold.
The actor has sported a unique yet impressive look, where she is seen wearing a bandeau top with ruffles over a plain white shirt.
She has teamed it up with light mauve skin-fit pants, which has further beautified the getup.
Her makeup is done in light tones.
This look is pretty enthralling and extremely chic.
Alia has donned a uniquely designed multi-colored blazer with a bralette inside.
She paired it up with a dark orange pair of bell-bottoms.
To round up the look, she opted for sea-green heels. Lastly, her makeup is done in light tones and she left her hair open in waves.
Alia carries each of her looks with sheer grace and charm, and this one is a proof of that.
In this outfit, the diva is seen wearing a two piece co-ord set featuring an abstract multi-color print all over.
To complete the look, Alia opted for a small blue handbag and flats.
She kept her makeup light and left her hair open.
This one is the perfect clothing idea for vacations.
In this look, Alia is seen wearing a pastel green short jumpsuit featuring a shirt collar.
To style up her look, she added a black sling bag and a brown hat.
Alia kept the overall look minimalist and light, which speaks volumes of her beauty and fashion sense.
Last but not the least, in this look, Alia donned a pretty basic A-line midi dress.
She paired it up with matching heels, a pop colored handbag and classic sunshades.
Alia did her makeup in peachy blush shade and styled her hair in curls to round up the look.
Try any of these looks of Alia and get ready to roll!
Love Lifestyle news?
Subscribe to stay updated.