There is much more to Alia Bhatt than her adorable looks. The actor has an inborn penchant for fashion and styling. Alia knows just exactly how to accentuate a look with the right accessories. That is why the diva always seems to rock whatever attire she wears. Here's a collection of some of Alia's simple yet amazing casual outfits.

#1 Bandeau top with mauve pants

In this look, Alia is a sight to behold. The actor has sported a unique yet impressive look, where she is seen wearing a bandeau top with ruffles over a plain white shirt. She has teamed it up with light mauve skin-fit pants, which has further beautified the getup. Her makeup is done in light tones.

#2 Multi-colored blazer with orange pants

This look is pretty enthralling and extremely chic. Alia has donned a uniquely designed multi-colored blazer with a bralette inside. She paired it up with a dark orange pair of bell-bottoms. To round up the look, she opted for sea-green heels. Lastly, her makeup is done in light tones and she left her hair open in waves.

#3 Comfy co-ord set

Alia carries each of her looks with sheer grace and charm, and this one is a proof of that. In this outfit, the diva is seen wearing a two piece co-ord set featuring an abstract multi-color print all over. To complete the look, Alia opted for a small blue handbag and flats. She kept her makeup light and left her hair open.

#4 Pastel green jumpsuit

This one is the perfect clothing idea for vacations. In this look, Alia is seen wearing a pastel green short jumpsuit featuring a shirt collar. To style up her look, she added a black sling bag and a brown hat. Alia kept the overall look minimalist and light, which speaks volumes of her beauty and fashion sense.

#5 Blue midi dress