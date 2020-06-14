Without doubt, momos are among the most popular street foods across the country. A traditional delicacy in Nepal and Tibet, these steamed filled dumplings are heavenly. Plus, they are super versatile, as there are just endless ways to stuff your momos. We understand you can't head out because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, here's how you can prepare mouth-watering tandoori momos at home.

Step 1 Preparing the stuffing

For the stuffing, you will need two tablespoons of oil, some chopped garlic and onions, two cups of grated cabbage, one carrot, salt and pepper. To prepare the stuffing, add 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, one clove of garlic and 1/2 onion. Cook well. Then add all the grated vegetables and cook for 10 minutes over low flame. Mix well.

Step 2 Preparing the dough for momos

Next, you need to prepare some fresh dough for the outer layer of the momos, in which all the stuffing would rest. For this, add two cupfuls of refined flour (maida) in a bowl, then add 1/4 tablespoon of oil, a cup of water and salt into the mix, and knead until the mixture turns into a soft and stretchy dough.

Step 3 Preparing the tandoori marination

Now is the time to prepare the magical tandoori sauce that will give the momos that amazing tandoori flavor. To prepare tandoori marination for momos, firstly, take half cup of curd in a bowl, add one tablespoon of garlic paste, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves, some lemon juice, oil, and 1/4 tablespoon of salt. Mix the ingredients thoroughly before heading for the final step.

Step 4 Final assembling and plating