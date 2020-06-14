Kiara Advani is one of the most refreshing new talents in Bollywood. Apart from being a great actor, she is also known for her impeccable styling and fashion sense. And that is exactly why she has amassed such a huge fan following within a short span of time. Here are some of Kiara's best attires that you should check out.

#1 Neon magic

Sure, neon is trendy but it can get tricky. A small styling mistake may ruin the entire look. So, learn to don neon like a boss from none other than Kiara. In this look, she's seen wearing a one-shoulder neon overall dress. To complete the look, she carried angular sunshades, opted for nude shade sandals, and did her hair in a soft straight style.

#2 Dazzling denim

In this look, the diva is seen wearing a denim overall outfit. She paired up a boat neck crop top with a pair of matching bell-bottoms. Kiara accessorized the look with a cool belt and did her makeup in a peachy shade. Lastly, she opted for hoop earrings and did her hair in a stylish ponytail.

#3 Boho look

Kiara looks delightfully gorgeous in this amazing outfit. She is seen sporting a fusion look, featuring a halter neck midi dress, printed with symmetrical floral patterns. She styled the look with black boots, kept her hair straight, and did her makeup in a mild shade. This one will make for a great outfit for family functions.

#4 Vintage look

This one is a beautiful outfit with a unique vintage vibe to it. Kiara is seen donning a collared full-sleeve white shirt paired up with a red high-waist printed midi-length long skirt. She accessorized the look with black footwear and styled her hair in a sleek straight style. Her makeup is done in a light pink shade.

#5 Pink ensemble