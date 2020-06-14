Last updated on Jun 14, 2020, 12:10 pm
Written byPoornima Pandey
Kiara Advani is one of the most refreshing new talents in Bollywood.
Apart from being a great actor, she is also known for her impeccable styling and fashion sense.
And that is exactly why she has amassed such a huge fan following within a short span of time.
Here are some of Kiara's best attires that you should check out.
Sure, neon is trendy but it can get tricky. A small styling mistake may ruin the entire look. So, learn to don neon like a boss from none other than Kiara.
In this look, she's seen wearing a one-shoulder neon overall dress. To complete the look, she carried angular sunshades, opted for nude shade sandals, and did her hair in a soft straight style.
In this look, the diva is seen wearing a denim overall outfit.
She paired up a boat neck crop top with a pair of matching bell-bottoms.
Kiara accessorized the look with a cool belt and did her makeup in a peachy shade.
Lastly, she opted for hoop earrings and did her hair in a stylish ponytail.
Kiara looks delightfully gorgeous in this amazing outfit.
She is seen sporting a fusion look, featuring a halter neck midi dress, printed with symmetrical floral patterns.
She styled the look with black boots, kept her hair straight, and did her makeup in a mild shade.
This one will make for a great outfit for family functions.
This one is a beautiful outfit with a unique vintage vibe to it.
Kiara is seen donning a collared full-sleeve white shirt paired up with a red high-waist printed midi-length long skirt.
She accessorized the look with black footwear and styled her hair in a sleek straight style. Her makeup is done in a light pink shade.
In this one, Kiara is a sight to behold.
She's seen donning a charming pink ensemble featuring a three-piece set of garments, viz. a crop top, a high-waist sharara, and a mid-length shrug.
All three pieces are designed with different patterns and complement each other beautifully.
To complete the look, the diva opted for ethnic jewelry items, i.e., big earrings and a waist belt.
