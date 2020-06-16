Some things never change, especially the things that we loved doing as a child. However old we might grow, most of us will always be fascinated by art and crafts. In fact, it is one of the most positive and satisfying things to do. If you want to get your creative juices flowing, here are some cool DIY projects you should check out.

#1 DIY fidget spinner

Fidget spinners are a great way to bust stress. And you can make one right at home pretty easily: Just take one rolling-element bearing and place three others at an equal distance. Secure them with super glue. Then, cut small paper circles and stick them over the outer three bearings. Spray paint them with a color of your choice, and there you are.

#2 DIY kinetic sand

One can play with kinetic sand for hours without getting bored. It is also a stress reliever of sorts. To make your own kinetic sand at home, take a mixing bowl, add 4 tablespoons of boric acid to it, two tablespoons of glue, and your favorite food color. Lastly, add sand, mix well together, let it dry.

#3 DIY pen drive cover

Try this DIY to add some fun to your otherwise boring pen drives. Take some moulding clay and press it on the back of your pen drive. Then, make a small and adorable pattern. Once done, take out the clay design. Fill some glue in the cavity, attach the pen drive to it, and there you go!

#4 DIY kaleidoscope

To make this amazing DIY project, you need three strips of mirrors. Firstly, paste them together to form a triangular shape. Thereafter, apply pieces of tape along the length of the triangle. Paste a foam sheet on the back of the mirrors and decorate. Then, take out your phone/camera, click pictures through it and enjoy the magic.

#5 DIY glow-in-the-dark phone cover