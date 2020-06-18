Broccoli is one of the most popular and nutritious green vegetables out there. Initially cultivated in Italy centuries ago, it has gained popularity all across the globe. Usually eaten raw or boiled, broccoli has some amazing health benefits to offer as it is a rich source of Vitamin C and K, antioxidants, and many essential minerals. Here are some marvelous health benefits of broccoli.

#1 Broccoli can reduce the risk of certain cancers

Multiple studies suggest that green vegetables such as broccoli which fall under the category of cruciferous vegetables might help reduce cell damage caused by certain chronic diseases. And, reduced cell damage in our body can be directly linked with lower risk of developing certain types of life-threatening cancers in areas such as the breast, prostate, kidney, stomach, and the bladder.

#2 It can help control blood sugar spikes

Broccoli contains rich amounts of antioxidants and fiber content, which can help control blood sugar spike in the body. Studies have shown that regular consumption of broccoli leads to decreased Insulin resistance in diabetic people. Further, the high fiber content in broccoli is linked with lower blood sugar and better diabetes control. Hence, broccoli is a must for diabetes patients.

#3 It helps boost immune system

Broccoli is an excellent source of Vitamin C, a nutrient that is widely associated with prevention and treatment of various illnesses. Further, Vitamin C plays a huge role in supporting healthy immune response against certain bacteria and viruses that may cause illnesses. In fact, a half cup serving of cooked broccoli can provide you with 84% of your daily requirement for this essential vitamin.

#4 It can improve dental health