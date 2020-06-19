Summer is supposed to be fun, but the hot and humid season comes with its own set of woes. Tanning is one issue we all have to deal with during the summer season. Plus, it can be pretty hard to get rid of. But don't worry, natural home remedies can help you out. Here are some of them that actually work.

#1 Tomato and yogurt

Tomato and yogurt make a great remedy for de-tanning. This is because tomatoes are a source of antioxidants that facilitate skin brightening. On the other hand, yogurt contains lactic acid that gives the skin a soft feel. Blend fresh tomatoes in a grinder and add yogurt to it. Apply this paste on the skin for 20-30 minutes and then wash off.

#2 Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice and honey is another great combination for natural tan removal. Lemon juice contains Vitamin C and strong antioxidants, while honey serves as a great hydrating ingredient in the mask. To prepare it, mix fresh lemon juice with honey. Apply on your face for 30 minutes and then wash off to see results.

#3 Potato juice

Potato juice works wonders for tanned skin. It can help fight serious skin problems like fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. Additionally, it helps brighten up the skin, thus reducing the effect of tan. Apply this juice on your skin by dabbing with a cotton ball. Let it dry, and then wash off. Repeat this 2-3 times every week.