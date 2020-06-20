Last updated on Jun 20, 2020, 12:17 am
Hi,
Written byPoornima Pandey
All of us have heard about sushi, the delicious Japanese dish that comes with a rice base and various kinds of stuffing, usually comprising seafood or vegetables.
However, you can try this dish with many exciting variations while maintaining the iconic taste.
And that's exactly what we are going to tell you, today. Here is a simple recipe to prepare mango sushi at home.
To prepare the outer layering or the rice base of mango sushi, you will need 1/2 cupful of rice (soaked overnight), 2 cups of milk, 8 tablespoons of sugar, and 3 tablespoons of water.
For the filling, you need 4 large mangoes, some strawberries, a dozen grapes and some chopped carrot (optional).
Once you have collected everything, jump onto the first step.
To prepare the rice base for sushi, take a medium sized pan and add two cups of milk in it. Then, add 8 tablespoons of sugar and 1/2 cup of soaked rice.
Cook the mixture over low to medium flame for about 10-15 minutes until it thickens. Make sure there are no lumps.
Once cooked, leave the mixture aside to let it cool down.
Filling is the main element of this dish which gives it a deliciously sweet flavor. You have to make sure the quantities of all the ingredients are well balanced.
In order to prepare the filling, peel some fresh mangoes and cut them into thin stripes. Then, slice the grapes and strawberries and set them aside.
For the final step, place the mango stripes at one place and then pour the rice mixture on top of it. Post that, carefully arrange the sliced grapes along with the strawberries over it.
Once it cools down, start rolling the mango stripes in one direction. After that, cut the sushi into equal sized shapes.
Serve chilled and enjoy!
