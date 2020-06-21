Tornado potato is a delicious dish that everyone loves to munch on. But because of the pandemic, most of us cannot head to our favorite food joints to relish its unforgettable taste. You can easily prepare it at home without much ado, though. Here is a simple recipe to help you prepare lip-smacking tornado potato right at home.

Step 1 Microwaving the potatoes

To prepare tornado potatoes at home, start off by taking out some big sized potatoes from your stock. Wash them thoroughly, and then microwave for around a minute. Once you take them out, the potatoes will be a little bit tender. Next, you have to insert a skewer at the center of the potatoes (as shown in the image).

Step 2 Cutting the potatoes

The next step is to cut the potatoes precisely. For this, hold the skewer from the top and cut the potatoes with a sharp knife in a whirlwind motion. Take your time and work on every spiral. Try to make the potatoes as thin as you can, this will add that much-desired crunch and crisp to the final dish.

Step 3 Deep frying

Fill a sauce pan with some oil in a way that the potatoes get completely submerged in it. Next, using the skewer, put the potatoes in the pan for deep frying. Keep turning them throughout so that all the sides get perfectly cooked. Once the potatoes turn golden-brown, take them out and place on a tissue paper.

Step 4 Final seasoning and plating