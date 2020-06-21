Be it her acting or fashion sense, Karisma Kapoor has always been a stunner. Her outfits have sparked newer trends every now and then. Karisma boasts of a chic and classy style sense, which is why all the fashion lovers have been following her for a long time. Here's taking a look at some of Karisma's most ravishing attires you can try out.

#1 Black and white dress

In this look, Karisma is seen wearing a sumptuous midi-length dress. It features two sections and two colors in a diagonal pattern. The dress also has a slit at the waist and flares downwards. The diva styled the outfit with a pair of black heels, a sleek high pony, classic red lips, and makeup in a natural shade.

#2 Black blouse and skirt

This one is totally mesmerizing. Karisma's beauty is evident through the outfit. She is seen donning a boat neck puffed sleeve solid black blouse paired up with an asymmetrical skirt featuring multicolored patterns all over it. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a messy hairdo. Lastly, she rounded up the look with pointed bellies.

#3 Boho look

In this look, Karisma is seen wearing a boho style dress with a separate top and bottom. While the top is plain white with tassels and patterns on the sleeves, the bottom features attractive patterns on the sides. To round up the amazing look, the diva did her hair in a half bun with curls and kept her makeup minimal.

#4 Multicolored maxi dress

In yet another astounding look, Karisma is seen sporting a multicolored A-line maxi dress. The dress is designed like a color palette and features various bright shades. To complete the look, she opted for light pink pointed heels and did her makeup in peachy tones. She styled her hair in a natural wavy ponytail to accentuate the overall look.

#5 White shirt with black trousers