Chocolates can fix anything. No, we are not exaggerating! The creamy cocoa flavor coupled with milk and nuts is, well, way better than one can put in words. What's more, chocolate is loaded with antioxidants, helps improve your mood and brain function, and even lowers the risk of various health complications. Here's a simple recipe to help you prepare delicious chocolates right at home.

Ingredients This is all you will need

To prepare mouth-watering homemade chocolates, you will need two cupfuls of cocoa powder, 3/4th cup of butter, 1/2 cup of sugar, 2/3rd cup of milk powder, 1/4th teaspoon of flour, 1/4th cup of powdered sugar, 1 cupful water, vanilla essence, and chocolate molds. These ingredients will help you make 10 servings of chocolate. So, you can adjust the quantities as required.

Step 1 Mixing and filtering the ingredients

Take the cocoa powder, milk powder, and sugar and filter them through a sieve to get rid of hard chunks. Mix these ingredients nicely. Separately, take a deep pan, fill it half with water and boil it over medium flame. Then, place a glass bowl over the boiling water to heat the chocolate using the double boiler method.

Step 2 Preparing the liquid chocolate

Pour the butter into the glass bowl and allow it to melt. Then, add the cocoa mixture into the bowl. Stir constantly so as to keep the lumps away. After nearly five minutes, add vanilla essence to the mixture. Heat while stirring for another 5-7 minutes. You will then notice a fine chocolate paste taking form.

Step 3 Time to refrigerate