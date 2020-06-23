One of the most common skin conditions out there, acne affects nearly 85% of the world population. Even though it does not have an adverse effect on your overall health, it can be pretty annoying and frustrating. Conventional medical treatment is often expensive and may also have dangerous side effects. So, here are some quick and easy home remedies to get rid of acne.

#1 Honey and cinnamon mask

Both honey and cinnamon are excellent sources of antioxidants. Further, research suggests that antioxidants are much more effective in reducing acne and improving skin health as compared to cosmetic items. Mix two tablespoons of honey with one tablespoon of cinnamon powder to form a thick paste. Apply firmly over the affected skin areas to get rid of acne.

#2 Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has natural anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and healing properties. It therefore has the ability to fight off acne effectively and quickly. What's more, it is also helpful in removing post-acne marks and scars by clearing up excess oil from the skin. Take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and add some water in it. Apply over the affected areas using a cotton ball.

#3 Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is an essential oil that's well known for its ability to fight bacteria and reduce inflammation on the skin. Studies indicate that applying a small amount of this oil can effectively help get rid of acne. Mix 1/2 tablespoon of tea tree oil with some water, and gently rub over the affected skin areas to see results.

#4 Aloe vera gel