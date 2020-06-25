Chole bhature is popular all across India. The dish originated in the lands of Punjab and is a favorite among North Indians. It comprises chole, i.e, chickpeas cooked in a tomato-rich gravy and bhature, a fried bread made using all-purpose flour. If you have been missing this iconic dish lately and can't step out, here's a simple recipe to prepare it right at home.

Ingredients You will need these ingredients

For preparing chole, you need to soak one cupful of chickpeas in water for about 8-10 hours. Additionally, you will need some ginger-garlic paste, chopped onions, tomatoes, and 1 tablespoon each of turmeric powder, dry mango powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt. And, for making bhatura dough, you will need one cup of all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, yogurt, water and some baking soda.

Step 1 Preparing chole

Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Then, add the chopped onions, tomatoes, and some ginger-garlic paste in it. Cook for a while. Then, add turmeric powder, coriander, cumin, dry mango powder, some garam masala and a pinch of salt. Once the mixture is ready, add soaked chickpeas and two cups of water. Cook until 7-8 whistles.

Step 2 Preparing fresh dough for bhatura

Take a mixing bowl. Add a cupful of all-purpose flour, some sugar, salt, baking soda powder, curd, and two tablespoons of oil. Mix all the ingredients and add some water to it. Knead and punch the dough well for about five minutes until it turns stretchy and soft. Grease the dough with oil and let it sit for 2 hours.

Step 3 Time to fry

Take a small portion of the bhatura dough and roll it into a medium-sized ball. Then, roll it evenly into a flat circle using a roller. Make sure it is neither too thick nor too thin. Heat some oil in a deep frying pan, add the circular dough. Once it begins to puff, flip over and cook it until it turns golden-brown.

Step 4 Final plating