Jalebi is an Indian sweet dish that is immensely popular in North India. Its incredibly divine taste makes it a perfect dessert to relish after lunch or dinner. However, if you haven't been able to enjoy its amazing taste lately due to the lockdown, don't worry. Here's how you can make irresistible jalebis right at home.

Step 1 Making the sugar syrup

Sugar syrup is the key component of jalebis. Take 400 grams of sugar and 200 ml of water in a container. Heat it on a high flame. Add some lemon juice to it in order to avoid the caramelization of the sugar. Heat this mixture, and keep stirring every two minutes until the desired consistency is achieved.

Step 2 Preparing the paste

Now, it's time to prepare the paste for the jalebis. Ideally, jalebi preparation requires patience and takes as long as 5-6 hours. But you can do it pretty quickly using this recipe. Mix 2-3 cupfuls of all-purpose flour, some yogurt and a teaspoonful of baking soda. Mix all these ingredients well to form a medium consistency paste.

Step 3 Getting ready to fry

Once you are done with the paste, add orange food color to it and blend well. Next, take a pastry bag and fill it with the jalebi paste. If you don't have a pastry bag, you can use a milk sachet or a sauce packet instead. Separately, take a wide pan, pour around 250 grams of ghee into it. Heat over low flame.

Step 4 Deep frying and final plating