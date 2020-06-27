Some trends are loved by one and all. And one such trend is that of chunky white sneakers. Be it Balenciaga, Nike or Fila, white sneakers can enhance any and every look out there. In case you have been looking for some newer ways to style your white sneakers, here are five of them. Check out!

#1 Denim dress

Just like the white sneakers, all-denim dresses also rock the fashion world. Not only are these dresses sturdy and stylish, but are also suitable for people of all body types. Pair your white sneakers with one of these dresses to take your fashion game a notch above. Alternatively, you can also go for an all-denim jumpsuit for a similarly classy appeal.

#2 Basic black dress

So, you have a solid black dress but have run out ideas to style it. Don't worry. Just get it out of the wardrobe and don it with your ever-reliable white sneakers. Tie a denim jacket around the waist to enhance the look. Lastly, wear a matching cap and a pair of hoop earrings to complete the look.

#3 Jumper jogger set

A co-ord set comprising a bright colored jumper and jogger is another great option to consider while styling your favorite set of white sneakers. Many celebrities have aced this look from time to time. So, why can't you? To accessorize this look, go for a pair of hoop earrings, a multi-layered chain, and a white insider tee.

#4 White solid dress

Style your amazing pair of white shoes with a white summer dress. Layer it up with a casual denim jacket. This outfit is comfortable, summer-friendly, and pretty stylish. You can accessorize it with a pair of shades, bracelets, a statement sling bag, or a simple watch. It is a great look to carry to college or to shopping outings.

#5 Casual look