Made using pasta, some buttery white sauce and healthy veggies, white sauce pasta is a simple and delicious dish that is loved by people all around the world. What's more, it can be easily prepared at home. If you have been missing its delightful taste lately, here's a simple recipe to help you prepare it right at home.

Step 1 Cooking the pasta

To start preparing white sauce pasta, firstly take some water in a sauce pan and place it on the gas stove. Heat it over medium flame and bring it to a mild boil. Then, add one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and one tablespoon of salt. Afterwards, pour in penne pasta as per your need.

Step 2 Frying the veggies

Take a separate pan. Add some oil and some finely cut garlic cloves to it, fry them till they become golden brown. Then, add finely chopped carrots, corn, and capsicum to it. Saute for a while. Empty the contents of the pan in some other container. Then, add two tablespoons of butter and two tablespoons of maida in the same pan and roast well.

Step 3 Preparing the sauce

Add 1.5 cup of milk to the maida mixture and stir nicely. You may also use a hand whisker to blend the ingredients well. You can add some more milk if you feel the sauce is thick. After cooking the sauce for a while, add one tablespoon each of chilli flakes, brown pepper powder. Lastly, add salt to taste.

Step 4 Final plating