Last updated on Jun 28, 2020, 12:12 pm
Written byPoornima Pandey
Dia Mirza is one of the most beautiful and talented actors in Bollywood.
But apart from that, the former Miss Asia Pacific also has an impeccable sense of fashion and style. The actor can make her fans go gaga even with the simplest of outfits.
Here are some of the best outfits of Dia that are the perfect inspiration for summers.
In this look, Dia is a sight to behold.
The actor is seen donning a tube pattern pink maxi dress that features floral prints all over.
She rounded up the look with mild pink makeup and did her hair in wavy curls.
It is the perfect getup for all those lazy Sunday evenings, when you have no plans to step out.
Clearly, Dia can offer you all the inspiration you need for your summer fashion.
In this look, she is seen wearing a blue and white striped spaghetti pattern midi dress with a V-neckline and buttons.
It is the perfect outfit for daytime outings.
Just pair it up with white sneakers and a touch of light makeup, and there you go!
In this one, Dia looks simply gorgeous.
She is seen wearing a simple white breezy maxi dress along with pop yellow sandals.
The dress features sheer sleeves and a flared skirt and is therefore a great pick for outings during summer.
Just do your hair in a messy bun and you are ready to roll!
In this one, Dia is seen wearing a stylish light pink, white, and grey striped ensemble. She layered it up with a pink and blue chequered long shrug.
The diva completed her amazing look with pink pointed matching heels and stud earrings.
Her makeup is done in light tones and she left her hair open.
It's a great look for a casual get-together.
Last but not least!
In this look, Dia is seen wearing an off-white glossy gown.
The gown features beaded sleeves and an exquisite floral pattern at the bottom.
She rounded up the look with a sleek style hair, bold makeup, and carried a matching clutch.
This one is a great pick for parties and wedding functions.
