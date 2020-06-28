Dia Mirza is one of the most beautiful and talented actors in Bollywood. But apart from that, the former Miss Asia Pacific also has an impeccable sense of fashion and style. The actor can make her fans go gaga even with the simplest of outfits. Here are some of the best outfits of Dia that are the perfect inspiration for summers.

#1 Pink maxi dress

In this look, Dia is a sight to behold. The actor is seen donning a tube pattern pink maxi dress that features floral prints all over. She rounded up the look with mild pink makeup and did her hair in wavy curls. It is the perfect getup for all those lazy Sunday evenings, when you have no plans to step out.

#2 Blue striped dress

Clearly, Dia can offer you all the inspiration you need for your summer fashion. In this look, she is seen wearing a blue and white striped spaghetti pattern midi dress with a V-neckline and buttons. It is the perfect outfit for daytime outings. Just pair it up with white sneakers and a touch of light makeup, and there you go!

#3 White breezy dress

In this one, Dia looks simply gorgeous. She is seen wearing a simple white breezy maxi dress along with pop yellow sandals. The dress features sheer sleeves and a flared skirt and is therefore a great pick for outings during summer. Just do your hair in a messy bun and you are ready to roll!

#4 Pink striped dress

In this one, Dia is seen wearing a stylish light pink, white, and grey striped ensemble. She layered it up with a pink and blue chequered long shrug. The diva completed her amazing look with pink pointed matching heels and stud earrings. Her makeup is done in light tones and she left her hair open. It's a great look for a casual get-together.