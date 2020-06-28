Call it pani puri, or gol gappa, or phuchka, this zesty snack has a special place in the hearts of all Indians. Lightweight with a distinct flavor, pani puri is savored all across the country. And fortunately, it is also pretty easy to prepare. Here is a simple recipe to help you make pani puri right at home.

Step 1 Preparing the dough

To prepare the dough for pani puri, take a bowl and add a cupful of whole wheat flour, half cup of semolina, some salt, and warm water to it. Knead this mixture well until it turns into a soft dough. Then take equal portions of this dough and roll them into small circles using a bowl or any other circular utensil.

Step 2 Frying the puris

Next, heat some vegetable oil in a frying pan. Once it becomes hot, reduce the heat to medium flame. Now, slide these small circular puris into the pan and deep fry them until they become puffed and turn golden-brown in color. Once the puris are ready, let them cool down and store in an air-tight container.

Step 3 Preparing flavored water

Next, you need to prepare the flavored water, which is the main element of this dish. For this, take some tamarind soaked in warm water, 1/2 cup mint leaves, some cumin seeds, black pepper powder, black cardamom powder, one tablespoon of dry mango powder, chaat masala, some salt, and a pinch of asafetida. Add all these ingredients to a grinder jar and blend well.

Step 4 Preparing the stuffing

To prepare the stuffing, take a pressure cooker, add some chickpeas (soaked overnight), water as required, and some salt to it. Cook over medium flame for 20 minutes. Separately, boil two potatoes. Once boiled, peel off their skin, let them cool, and mash well. Take chickpeas and potatoes in a bowl, and mix in some salt, chaat masala, chilli powder, and finely chopped onions.

Step 5 Final assembling and plating