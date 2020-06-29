Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 01:19 am
Chocolates are a gift to the mankind.
Not only do they taste heavenly, they are also loaded with antioxidants, help improve mood and brain function, and even lower risk of various health complications.
In case you have been missing the wonderful taste of chocolate chip cookies lately, here's a simple recipe to help you prepare them right at home.
To make delicious chocolate chip cookies, start off by taking 1/4 cup of unsalted butter. Then, add 2 cups of powdered sugar to it. Mix these ingredients together using a hand whisk until the mixture becomes light and airy.
Then, add 3/4 cup of refined flour (maida) or all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to it. Mix well.
To make those delightful chocolate chips, boil water in a container and melt 125 grams of dark chocolate or chocolate compound in it using the double boiler method.
Take the container off the heat and let it sit for five minutes. Then, fill up the melted chocolate in a pastry bag.
Squeeze small chocolate drops on butter paper and freeze it for a while.
After mixing the ingredients nicely, add a pinch of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence. Mix all of it with your hand to make a soft dough out of it.
Add the prepared chocolate chips to the dough and knead gently.
Then, line your baking tray with a sheet of aluminum foil and apply some butter over it.
Lastly, it's time to bake the cookies.
For this, pre heat your oven at 180°C for nearly 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, make small, flat round-shaped cookies and place them on the butter paper. Pour some more chocolate chips on top of the cookies. Bake for 15 minutes.
Lightweight and mouth-watering chocolate chip cookies are ready to be served.
Enjoy!
