Chocolates are a gift to the mankind. Not only do they taste heavenly, they are also loaded with antioxidants, help improve mood and brain function, and even lower risk of various health complications. In case you have been missing the wonderful taste of chocolate chip cookies lately, here's a simple recipe to help you prepare them right at home.

Step 1 Preparing the mixture

To make delicious chocolate chip cookies, start off by taking 1/4 cup of unsalted butter. Then, add 2 cups of powdered sugar to it. Mix these ingredients together using a hand whisk until the mixture becomes light and airy. Then, add 3/4 cup of refined flour (maida) or all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to it. Mix well.

Step 2 Preparing the chocolate chips

To make those delightful chocolate chips, boil water in a container and melt 125 grams of dark chocolate or chocolate compound in it using the double boiler method. Take the container off the heat and let it sit for five minutes. Then, fill up the melted chocolate in a pastry bag. Squeeze small chocolate drops on butter paper and freeze it for a while.

Step 3 Readying the cookies

After mixing the ingredients nicely, add a pinch of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence. Mix all of it with your hand to make a soft dough out of it. Add the prepared chocolate chips to the dough and knead gently. Then, line your baking tray with a sheet of aluminum foil and apply some butter over it.

Step 4 Final baking