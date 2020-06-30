Vaani Kapoor is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses out there. The 31-year-old is surely a style maestro and a head-turner. And, her sense of fashion can impress one and all. We dug into her social media and found out some of the most gorgeous outfits ever. Here are five outfits from Vaani Kapoor you will fall in love with.

#1 White floral dress

Vaani looks absolutely enchanting in this attire. She is seen wearing a floral print maxi dress, layered with flares and ruffles. This one makes for a perfect summer dress that anyone can don with just a little bit of makeup. The diva did her hair in a straight style and chose matching strappy heels.

#2 Mustard top with skirt

Vaani is a total stunner in this one. She is seen wearing a simple mustard satin top featuring lantern sleeves and a retro feel, and paired it up with a black pencil skirt with a small side slit. To round up the look, she opted for wraps around the heels, did her hair in curls and makeup in smokey shades.

#3 Blue zebra print dress

This is surely one of the most atypical and beautiful dresses in Vaani's wardrobe. She is seen wearing a deep V-neck blue and black zebra print midi length dress with a slit at the center. She accessorized the look with black sun shades, black knee length boots and a trendy sling bag. Try this for your summer outings.

#4 Yellow lehenga saree

This one is a resplendent traditional look with a modern feel. Vaani is seen wearing a charming lehenga saree, featuring ruffles across the length, which add to the modern appeal of the outfit. She teamed it up with a net blouse with full sleeves and a turtle neck. Lastly, she did her hair in a straight style, and went for matching makeup.

#5 Satin top with jeans