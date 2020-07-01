Beetroot is a popular root vegetable used in various kinds of dishes. This low-calorie veggie is packed with great amounts of essential minerals, vitamins and plant compounds that are highly beneficial for your overall health. In fact, beetroot juice can offer great health benefits such as reducing blood pressure and managing diabetes. Here are some health benefits of consuming beetroot.

#1 It can help prevent inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to a number of illnesses such as obesity, heart-related conditions, liver disease and even cancer. But good news is that regular consumption of beetroot juice can induce anti-inflammatory reaction in vital organs of the body. This is so because beetroot contains a pigment called Betalain, which is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties.

Do you know? Beetroot comes with a high nutritional value

Despite being low in calories, beetroot comes with an impressive nutritional value. Further, it is an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins B, C, and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus and iron. All of these play a significant role in boosting the immune system.

#3 It helps in regulating glucose levels, preventing diabetes

Beetroot contains an antioxidant called Alpha-lipoic acid. This compound can help lower glucose levels in the body and increase insulin sensitivity. This property of beetroots can prove to be highly beneficial, especially for people suffering from Type-2 diabetes. It is advisable to consume a glassful of beetroot juice right after taking a carbohydrate-rich meal.

#4 It may improve digestion and aid weight loss