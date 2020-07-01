Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 12:38 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byPoornima Pandey
Beetroot is a popular root vegetable used in various kinds of dishes.
This low-calorie veggie is packed with great amounts of essential minerals, vitamins and plant compounds that are highly beneficial for your overall health.
In fact, beetroot juice can offer great health benefits such as reducing blood pressure and managing diabetes.
Here are some health benefits of consuming beetroot.
Chronic inflammation is linked to a number of illnesses such as obesity, heart-related conditions, liver disease and even cancer.
But good news is that regular consumption of beetroot juice can induce anti-inflammatory reaction in vital organs of the body.
This is so because beetroot contains a pigment called Betalain, which is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties.
Despite being low in calories, beetroot comes with an impressive nutritional value. Further, it is an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins B, C, and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus and iron. All of these play a significant role in boosting the immune system.
Beetroot contains an antioxidant called Alpha-lipoic acid. This compound can help lower glucose levels in the body and increase insulin sensitivity.
This property of beetroots can prove to be highly beneficial, especially for people suffering from Type-2 diabetes.
It is advisable to consume a glassful of beetroot juice right after taking a carbohydrate-rich meal.
A cupful of beetroot contains nearly 3.5 grams of fiber content.
Evidently, fiber is linked with improved digestion as it makes the stool bulkier.
Not just that, dietary fiber is also known to promote feeling of fullness, which in turn prevents overeating, thereby leading to healthy weight loss.
So, consume beetroot on a daily basis if you are looking to shed extra kilos.
Love Lifestyle news?
Subscribe to stay updated.