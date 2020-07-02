For all those seeking peace and relaxation for the body and mind, yoga is the way to go. From keeping the mind alert to improving mood and concentration, yoga has innumerable health benefits to offer. So, in case you have been feeling a bit too stressed lately, here are five best yoga poses you should practise on a regular basis.

The Balasana or Child's pose is great for establishing a healthy mind-body connection, and letting you reflect positively on your feelings. To perform this pose, kneel on all fours, and relax your buttocks on your heels. Reach your arms out, with the head resting down on the mat or floor. Maintain the position for a couple of minutes, to feel inner calm and relaxation.

#2 Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge pose)

To perform the Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge pose), lie down on your back, with your arms next to your body, and palms facing down. Then, bend your knees and place your feet on the floor. Further, taking support of your shoulders, arms and feet, lift your back off the floor. Keep breathing slowly. Maintain the posture for one minute. Relax, then repeat.

From calming your nervous system to helping you get rid of stress and anxiety, this yoga pose is great for keeping your mental health in check. Sit down on a mat with your legs extended. Then fold one leg, while joining your foot to the opposite thigh. Then, stretch your hands forward. Try to touch your toes and rest your head on the leg.

#4 Uttanasana (Standing forward bend pose)

The Standing forward bend pose is known to help relieve muscle pain and reduce stress. To perform this pose, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Straighten your legs as much as you can and let your torso hang down. Then, relax your shoulders and stretch your head downwards toward the floor. Hold the position for a minute or two. Relax, then repeat.