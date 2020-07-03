We are all aware of the importance of regular workout. However, most gyms around us remain shut, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But don't worry, if you are really determined to sweat it out and stay fit, you can build your own personal gym right at home. Here's how you can set up a personal gym at home.

Step 1 Designate the space for your home gym

The first step to building your home gym is to designate a fairly open space for your gym. The space should ideally be spacious and have access to plenty of natural light. If the area has some furniture or other unnecessary stuff, take it somewhere else. Once you have chosen the perfect spot for your home gym, clean it up properly.

Step 2 Mind the flooring

Home gyms are a great way to carry out a focused workout; they also help save up a lot of your money. To start building your home gym, arrange proper flooring. For this, install a durable and comfortable rubber mat. Not only will it protect you from injury, but will also prevent the floor from getting damaged due to heavy equipment.

Steps 3,4 Budgeting and decor

After the flooring is taken care of, plan a budget based on your ultimate fitness goal. For this, figure out the equipment that you would require. Also, allocate a part of your budget for your home gym's decoration. The decor will not only keep you motivated but will also make the space look more attractive. Consider installing mirrors, paintings, and motivational posters.

Step 5 Choosing the right equipment