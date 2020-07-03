Last updated on Jul 03, 2020, 11:57 pm
Red sauce pasta is a popular Italian dish cooked in a tomato-rich gravy with a twist of lip-smacking flavors and zesty spices.
It is a great option for an evening time snack. Plus, it is pretty easy to cook right at the comfort of home.
Here's how you can make lip-smacking red sauce pasta at home.
To prepare delicious red sauce pasta at home, you will need 3 tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, some chopped garlic, onions, basil leaves, 1/4 tablespoon of chilli flakes, mixed herbs, 3 tablespoons of grated cheese, some salt and black pepper.
You will also need a cupful of penne pasta, and some water to boil it.
First off, boil tomatoes for 5-7 minutes. Then, peel off their skin and turn them into a thick paste using a blender.
Then, heat some oil in a pan. Add chopped onions and garlic to it. Saute well until the onions turn golden-brown.
Add the tomato paste, basil leaves, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, salt, pepper and half cupful of water to it. Mix well.
Next up, you need to boil the penne pasta for 20-30 minutes so that it turns aptly soft.
For that, take a large pan and pour about 4 cupfuls of water into it.
Then, add a cupful of uncooked penne pasta and one tablespoon of salt to it.
Lastly, boil it for about 10-12 minutes over medium flame.
Heat the red sauce mixture that you prepared earlier.
Add the boiled pasta to the sauce and mix thoroughly. Cook for a while.
Finally, take a portion of the pasta in a serving bowl, garnish it with cheese. Serve hot.
Also consider preparing a glassful of cold coffee with it.
Enjoy with your friends and family!
