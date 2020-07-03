Red sauce pasta is a popular Italian dish cooked in a tomato-rich gravy with a twist of lip-smacking flavors and zesty spices. It is a great option for an evening time snack. Plus, it is pretty easy to cook right at the comfort of home. Here's how you can make lip-smacking red sauce pasta at home.

Ingredients You will need these ingredients

To prepare delicious red sauce pasta at home, you will need 3 tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, some chopped garlic, onions, basil leaves, 1/4 tablespoon of chilli flakes, mixed herbs, 3 tablespoons of grated cheese, some salt and black pepper. You will also need a cupful of penne pasta, and some water to boil it.

Step 1 Preparing fresh and tangy red sauce

First off, boil tomatoes for 5-7 minutes. Then, peel off their skin and turn them into a thick paste using a blender. Then, heat some oil in a pan. Add chopped onions and garlic to it. Saute well until the onions turn golden-brown. Add the tomato paste, basil leaves, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, salt, pepper and half cupful of water to it. Mix well.

Step 2 Boiling the pasta

Next up, you need to boil the penne pasta for 20-30 minutes so that it turns aptly soft. For that, take a large pan and pour about 4 cupfuls of water into it. Then, add a cupful of uncooked penne pasta and one tablespoon of salt to it. Lastly, boil it for about 10-12 minutes over medium flame.

Step 3 Final assembling and plating