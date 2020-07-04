Peanut butter is a popular and delicious spread made from dry-roasted peanuts. Peanuts are often associated with a number of health benefits and even considered a boon for those suffering from obesity and type-2 diabetes. Peanut butter is nutritious, versatile, and pretty easy to incorporate into your diet. Here are some incredible health benefits that peanut butter has to offer.

#1 It lowers the risk of diabetes

Peanut butter is low in carbohydrates, which makes it ideal for people suffering from type-2 diabetes. In fact, research suggests that eating about two tablespoons of peanut butter for five days a week can reduce your risk of developing diabetes by as much as 30%. Furthermore, peanut butter is a good source of magnesium, which is an essential nutrient.

#2 It may prevent heart-related conditions

Peanut butter is rich in nutrients such as monounsaturated fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, niacin, and vitamin E. All these nutrients are known to boost heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels, increasing insulin sensitivity, lowering blood pressure, and unclogging blocked blood vessels. So, consume peanut butter on a regular basis to get rid of heart ailments.

#3 It can aid in bodybuilding

Peanut butter is a rich source of protein. In fact, just a two-tablespoon serving of peanut butter contains more than 8 grams of protein along with essential nutrients like magnesium, iron, vitamin B3, B6, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. All these nutrients can help promote body growth, strengthen bones, and boost your immunity. It is hence considered a boon for bodybuilders.

#4 It can facilitate weight loss