Diana Penty is one of the most pleasant faces in the film industry. Her glorious style and mesmerizing confidence are key to her impeccable appearance. Her futuristic sense of fashion as well as unmatchable grace can captivate all our hearts. In case you have been looking for some fresh fashion inspiration lately, here are five amazing outfit ideas from Diana.

#1 Sweet floral dress

Diana has a charming personality and her attires are just a reflection of that. In this look, she is seen wearing a simple floral printed summer dress with multiple layers and puffed sleeves. Further, her makeup is done in nude tones and her hair is styled in a sleek bun that complements the look really well.

#2 Royal red saree

Wearing an intricately designed red saree, Diana looks extremely ravishing in this one. The saree is a solid red drape paired with a halter neck off-shoulder blouse. The blouse is laced with embellishments that accentuate the entire outfit. Rounding up the look, the diva opted for classy red lipstick and pink-tinted makeup. Choose this look to rock any party.

#3 Yellow top with peach lower

In this one, the actress is seen wearing pastel and neon colors, both of which are in trend. The attire comprises a pastel yellow t-shirt along with a pair of high-waist neon pink parallel pants. To add a bit of fun element, Diana wore purple pointed heels and completed her look with straight hair and natural makeup.

This is certainly one of the classiest and peppiest looks out there. In this one, Diana is seen donning a mauve shade overall that features a boat-neck inner with stitched pleats along with a matching blazer and trousers. To complete the look, she opted for purple pointed heels and did her hair in a proper bun with makeup in bright tones.

#5 All denim look