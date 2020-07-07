These days, we hardly get time to take care of our health, thanks to the fast-paced lifestyles and insanely busy work schedules. Further, we have all totally forgotten about our dental health. In fact, many of us brush once a day in the name of oral hygiene. But that's just not enough. Here are five simple ways to help improve your dental hygiene.

#1 Brush regularly using a fluoride-based toothpaste

Not taking good care of your teeth can make them susceptible to infections and disease. Hence, it is advisable to brush your teeth using a fluoride-based toothpaste twice everyday. Fluoride helps in hardening the enamel, the protective layer of the teeth, thereby providing protection from tooth decay. Also, make sure to brush your teeth thoroughly for 2-3 minutes, and rinse properly afterwards.

#2 The importance of flossing

Flossing plays an important part in dental care. However, it is often ignored. It removes foods particles trapped in spaces between the teeth, thus helps in protecting the teeth against cavity and gums from infection. We suggest you to go for a slow and gentle see-saw motion to floss perfectly. Use the floss at least once every day to improve your oral health.

#3 Limit consumption of sugars and acidic drinks

Limit your consumption of sugary food items as well as acidic drinks. We so say because sugars get converted to acids when they come in contact with mouth bacteria. And, acidic drinks tend to dissolve the minerals in the enamel, thus weakening the teeth. This can lead to cavities or other serious problems in your teeth.

#4 Use a good mouthwash

Not many of us are aware of the benefits of using a mouthwash, which is why it is often ignored. But experts suggest that a good quality mouthwash can help in killing the acids in the mouth, cleaning the hard portions of the mouth, as well as re-mineralizing the enamel. It is especially recommended to the elderly and children.

#5 See your dentist