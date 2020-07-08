Are you on the hunt for a quick and crispy snack that you can enjoy while reading or binge-watching your favorite show? Well, look no further, we are here to your rescue. This easy-to-cook snack is tasty, filling, and requires common ingredients that are readily available at home. Here is a recipe to help you prepare crispy paneer bread rolls.

#1 Preparing the stuffing

Start off by adding grated paneer (50-100 grams) into a bowl. Then, add bread crumbs made from sandwich bread or white bread to it. Add boiled grated potatoes, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala, black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Mix properly with your hands. You can use milk or water to soften the stuffing.

#2 Shaping the rolls

Now that the stuffing is ready, it's time to shape the rolls. Take a small portion of the stuffing, and roll it into an elongated cutlet. Repeat this for the entire dough. Alternatively, you can also roll the dough in the shape of medium-sized balls. Place the rolls onto a plate and cover them with a damp cloth. Keep aside.

#3 Making the bread crumbs

For this step, you will need some all-purpose flour and corn flour. In a small bowl, mix them with some water to form a paste. In a separate container, take some bread crumbs. To make bread crumbs, first toast some bread without any oil, then cut them into small pieces and process them in a mixer/chopper until crumbs are formed.

#4 Frying the rolls