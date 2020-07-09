Hot dog is an amazingly tasty grilled sandwich that is a favorite among the Americans. So just in case, you have been looking for more variation in your sandwiches, try these fried sausage sandwiches that offer an exotic blast of spices and flavors. Here's a simple recipe to help you make delicious hot dogs right at home.

Step 1 Preparing the sausage

Start off by taking some oil in a pan. Add finely cut onions to it and fry lightly. Don't let them turn golden brown. Then add some pureed garlic cloves to it. Also, add finely cut capsicum, carrots, 8-10 French beans. After two minutes of cooking, add tomatoes, green chillies and some salt to taste.

Step 2 Further steps

Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then, remove the lid, and add one teaspoon of red chilli powder, finely chopped coriander leaves, one teaspoon of oregano, and juice of half a lemon. Stir this mixture well. Afterwards, add kidney beans. For that, you will have to soak, pressure cook, and mash kidney beans in advance.

Step 3 Preparing the hot dog dip

Next, add a mashed boiled potato. Mix all the ingredients nicely and slowly to prevent spillage. Cook this mixture until it turns dry. Then, turn off the flame and let it cool down. Meanwhile, prepare the hot dog dip - use eggless mayonnaise, onions, capsicum, cabbage, celery, salt, black pepper powder, and oregano in a bowl. Mix well and grind in a mixer.

Step 4 Frying the sausage and final plating