If you have been planning a movie night with family or friends at home, crispy and delicious cheese-loaded nachos would be the best accompaniment to keep your taste buds satisfied. What's more? Cheesy nachos are much easier to make at home than you might think. Here's a simple recipe to help you to make cheesy nachos at home.

Ingredients You will need these ingredients

To prepare cheesy nachos at home, you will need 200 grams of tortilla chips, 50 grams of grated cheddar cheese or mozzarella cheese, 1/4 tablespoon of cumin powder, some finely chopped onions, 1 finely chopped tomato, and 2 finely chopped green chillies. Once you have gathered all of these ingredients, jump onto the first step of the recipe.

Step 1 Preparing cheesy dip for nachos

Take a small pan. Add 2 tablespoons each of butter and all-purpose flour. Heat the mixture over low to medium flame. Cook and whisk the mixture for about a minute until it becomes bubbly. Once it turns bubbly, add some milk and shredded cheddar cheese. Then, turn up the heat and keep stirring till the cheese completely melts into a thick sauce.

Step 2 Baking the tortilla chips

Next up, fill up the tortilla chips in a baking tray, and sprinkle some red chilli powder and black pepper over them to make them spicier. Then, sprinkle some cumin powder, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chillies on the top of the chips. Afterwards, place them in the oven and let them bake for about 7-8 minutes.

Step 3 Final assembling and plating