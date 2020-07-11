Kimchi is a popular Korean dish that is made with an exotic blend of fermented vegetables and sauces. So, in case you are tired of eating the same old dishes and are looking for easy and delicious recipes to try at home, this one is a great place to start. Here's a simple recipe to help you make delicious Korean kimchi at home.

Step 1 Slice the cabbage

Kimchi is usually served as a side dish and can be prepared pretty easily. Start off by cutting a cabbage into four equal parts. Then, sprinkle salt between each layer. Next, take a wide-mouthed container and fill it 1/4th with water. Soak the cabbage in it, cover and press it with a heavy object so that it flattens. Keep aside for 2-3 hours.

Step 2 Preparing the sauce

Heat a pan, put one tablespoon of rice flour and 3/4 cupful of water in it. Cook until a slightly thick paste is formed. Then, transfer this mixture to a different container and add some red chilli powder, garlic paste, and some grated ginger to it. Meanwhile, cut thin pieces of radish, spring onions and chives, and set them aside.

Step 3 Finishing the stuffing

Add 2 tablespoons each of fish sauce, powdered sugar, and 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Mix the ingredients well. Then, add the finely chopped radish, spring onions and chives to this sauce, and stir well. And with that, the stuffing for kimchi is ready. Thereafter, take out the cabbage stored in the container.

Step 4 Fermentation and final steps