Native to the land of Punjab, this traditional dish has become one of the most beloved breakfast and lunch options for families across North India. Comprising nutritious chickpeas cooked in a tomato-rich gravy and refined flour-based stuffed bread topped with lots of butter, Amritsari kulcha and chole is filling and delicious. Here's how you can make it right at home.

Step 1 Preparing chole

Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Then, add chopped onions, tomatoes, and some ginger-garlic paste in it. Cook for a while. Then, add turmeric powder, coriander, cumin, dry mango powder, some garam masala and a pinch of salt. Once the mixture is ready, add chickpeas (soaked overnight) and two cups of water. Cook until 7-8 whistles.

Step 2 Kneading the dough for kulcha

Take a cupful of all-purpose flour in a bowl. Add some sugar, salt, baking soda, curd, and two tablespoons of oil to it. Then, pour in some water. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Knead and punch this mixture well for about five minutes until it turns into a soft and stretchy dough. Grease the dough with oil and let it sit for 2 hours.

Step 3 Preparing the stuffing

Boil 2-3 potatoes, peel them off and put them in a bowl. Mash them using your hands or a fork. Then, add some green chillies, red chilli powder, dry mango powder, garam masala, a few coriander leaves, and 1 tablespoon of salt to the bowl. Mix well. Make sure that all the ingredients for the stuffing are evenly mixed.

Step 4 Preparing the kulcha

Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a circular disc. Post that, place the potato stuffing on top of it. Enclose it by pleating the sides of the dough and joining them. Then, sprinkle some coriander leaves over it and gently roll it to an oval shape. Brush it with some butter and cook over medium flame on a pan.

Step 5 Final plating