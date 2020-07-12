Jacqueline Fernandez has carved an enviable spot for herself in the film industry within a short span of time. And it is not so hard to guess why that's the case. She boasts of a stupendous personality and has a fashion sense to die for. Here's taking a look at some of the best outfits of Jacqueline.

#1 Brown co-ord set

In this one, Jacqueline is a personification of sheer exuberance. She is seen donning a brown faux leather co-ord set, comprising a beige insider, a brown blazer, and a pair of brown cargo pants. To round up the look, she has added a black jumper and a pair of white sneakers. She left her hair open and did makeup in a light shade.

#2 Yellow summer dress

This one is the go-to dress for all your casual and carefree summer outings. Jacqueline is seen wearing a yellow ruched dress with gathers all over the sleeves. The dress also features a bold off-shoulder design. The diva also carried a small handbag, styled her hair in a wavy ponytail, and did makeup in natural tones.

#3 Leopard print blazer

They say that bold is beautiful and Jacqueline proves it! In this look, she is seen donning a pair of black parallel ankle-length pants with a black shirt and a classic leopard print blazer. The look is easy to carry and best suited for semi-formal functions. To round up the look, she opted for matching pointed heels and did sharp makeup.

#4 Red set

This one is a great look to swear by. Jacqueline is seen wearing a cool red getup comprising a pair of lantern-style jeggings coupled with a white tee and red jacket. She left her hair open, opted for subtle makeup, and completed the look with a pair of cool white sneakers.

#5 Navy blue tee with jeans