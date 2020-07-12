Last updated on Jul 12, 2020, 08:06 pm
Written byPoornima Pandey
Jacqueline Fernandez has carved an enviable spot for herself in the film industry within a short span of time.
And it is not so hard to guess why that's the case. She boasts of a stupendous personality and has a fashion sense to die for.
Here's taking a look at some of the best outfits of Jacqueline.
In this one, Jacqueline is a personification of sheer exuberance.
She is seen donning a brown faux leather co-ord set, comprising a beige insider, a brown blazer, and a pair of brown cargo pants.
To round up the look, she has added a black jumper and a pair of white sneakers.
She left her hair open and did makeup in a light shade.
This one is the go-to dress for all your casual and carefree summer outings.
Jacqueline is seen wearing a yellow ruched dress with gathers all over the sleeves. The dress also features a bold off-shoulder design.
The diva also carried a small handbag, styled her hair in a wavy ponytail, and did makeup in natural tones.
They say that bold is beautiful and Jacqueline proves it!
In this look, she is seen donning a pair of black parallel ankle-length pants with a black shirt and a classic leopard print blazer.
The look is easy to carry and best suited for semi-formal functions.
To round up the look, she opted for matching pointed heels and did sharp makeup.
This one is a great look to swear by.
Jacqueline is seen wearing a cool red getup comprising a pair of lantern-style jeggings coupled with a white tee and red jacket.
She left her hair open, opted for subtle makeup, and completed the look with a pair of cool white sneakers.
Last but not least!
Jacqueline carries this amazingly casual outfit with great charm and confidence.
She is seen sporting a cool navy tee, paired up with a pair of simple jeans and white sneakers. She completed the look with green-tinted sun shades.
So, try out any of these amazing looks and get ready to roll!
