Thukpa is a popular noodle soup dish cooked with lots of boiled vegetables or chicken. It first originated in the eastern part of Tibet, and has since gained popularity in several countries. It is also loved by the people of Nepal as well as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in India. Here's a simple recipe to help you make it right at home.

Step 1 Preparing the noodles

Pour a cupful of flour, salt and water in a large bowl. Knead well until it turns into a stretchy dough. Then, transfer the dough to a large flat surface and roll into a paper-thin rectangle. Make sure it is covered with flour from both the sides. Fold the rectangular dough. Repeat the process several times, each time covering the layers with some flour.

Step 2 Preparing the noodles

Roll the folded dough once again into a thin rectangle. Then, cut the folded dough into stripes, and sprinkle some flour over them. You need to stretch the stripes to form long and thin noodles. Thereafter, shake off the extra flour. Homemade noodles are now ready to cook.

Step 3 Preparing vegetable soup

Heat a pan using two tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add some chopped onions and garlic into it. Mix and cook well until they turn golden-brown. Post that, add a couple of chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrots, beans, and boiled mushroom to it. Mix well. Add garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, and soy sauce. Cook for about 3-4 minutes. Keep stirring in the meantime.

Step 4 Final plating