Irrespective of seasons, fruits are one of the most handy and healthy food items out there. We say so because they contain natural plant compounds. Plus, they are rich in a range of micro and macro nutrients, and their regular consumption can offer various health benefits. Here are top five fruits that can help boost your overall health.

When they say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," trust them. Not only are apples juicy and delicious, they are a natural powerhouse of nutrients such as Vitamins A and C, iron, dietary fiber, etc. They also contain plenty of carbohydrates. Further, studies suggest that daily consumption of apples can boost your immunity, and give you improved skin and vision.

Bananas are one of the healthiest and most commonly consumed fruits in the world. Loaded with essential vitamins like B1 and B6, and minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus and iron, bananas can help boost your energy, improve brain function, and provide relief from a number of health conditions including water retention and even menstrual pain.

#3 Lemons and oranges

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges boast of high levels of the crucial Vitamin C. This vitamin is considered essential in building strong immunity. Further, these fruits are also rich in many vital minerals as well as antioxidants, that can boost health and prevent harmful conditions. So, start munching on these juicy fruits right away.

Pineapple is another great fruit that can facilitate good health. Packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamin C and manganese, this fruit not only improves your immunity but also promotes smoother digestion. In addition, bromelain, a mixture of enzymes found in pineapples, has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies even suggest that it may protect against certain cancers and tumor growth.