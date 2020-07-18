-
Everyone loves garlic bread!
Not only is it lip-smacking, it also goes well with a variety of food items, as a side snack.
In case you are planning to cook some at home, we have a little experiment to suggest.
And, that is to fuse delicious chilli garlic bread with the world's all-time favorite movie partner, popcorn.
Here's a simple recipe for it.
-
-
Step 1
Baking fresh bread
-
To bake fresh and tasty bread at home, take two cups of wheat or corn flour in a bowl.
Add 1 cup water and 7 grams of dry yeast to it. Then, add some salt, sugar, and a bit of butter.
Knead the mixture until it turns into a soft and stretchy dough. Post that, bake it for about 15 minutes at 195°F.
-
Step 2
Preparing the popcorn
-
To prepare garlic bread popcorn, you need to cut a bread slice into small cubes.
Then, dry roast these bread cubes in a non-stick pan over medium flame until they turn crispy and crunchy.
Meanwhile, heat some butter in a pan. Add to it some chopped garlic cloves, followed by oregano and chilli flakes.
Lastly, add the roasted bread cubes and mix everything well.
-
Step 3
Preparing delicious cheesy dip
-
Next, you need to prepare cheese dip to serve alongside the garlic bread popcorn.
To cook the delicious cheesy dip, heat some butter in a pan, add to it 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour, followed by some milk. Stir and mix well.
Next, add oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper, salt and 2 cheese slices into the mixture.
Cook for 5 minutes.
-
Step 4
Final plating
-
Once the cheesy dip is prepared, leave it aside for a while to let it cool down.
Then, add some roasted garlic bread popcorn in a large bowl. Pour in the cheesy sauce over it. Mix well.
Finally, garnish it with some oregano, chilli flakes and coriander.
Sit back and enjoy a movie with this delicious snack!