Everyone loves garlic bread! Not only is it lip-smacking, it also goes well with a variety of food items, as a side snack. In case you are planning to cook some at home, we have a little experiment to suggest. And, that is to fuse delicious chilli garlic bread with the world's all-time favorite movie partner, popcorn. Here's a simple recipe for it.

Step 1 Baking fresh bread

To bake fresh and tasty bread at home, take two cups of wheat or corn flour in a bowl. Add 1 cup water and 7 grams of dry yeast to it. Then, add some salt, sugar, and a bit of butter. Knead the mixture until it turns into a soft and stretchy dough. Post that, bake it for about 15 minutes at 195°F.

Step 2 Preparing the popcorn

To prepare garlic bread popcorn, you need to cut a bread slice into small cubes. Then, dry roast these bread cubes in a non-stick pan over medium flame until they turn crispy and crunchy. Meanwhile, heat some butter in a pan. Add to it some chopped garlic cloves, followed by oregano and chilli flakes. Lastly, add the roasted bread cubes and mix everything well.

Step 3 Preparing delicious cheesy dip

Next, you need to prepare cheese dip to serve alongside the garlic bread popcorn. To cook the delicious cheesy dip, heat some butter in a pan, add to it 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour, followed by some milk. Stir and mix well. Next, add oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper, salt and 2 cheese slices into the mixture. Cook for 5 minutes.

Step 4 Final plating