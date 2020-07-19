Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 12:05 am
Hi,
Written by Poornima Pandey
Originating from the lands of Maharashtra, masala pav has managed to capture the hearts of food junkies across the country.
It tastes somewhat similar to pav bhaji, which is another popular dish in the Maharashtrian cuisine.
And the best part? It is pretty easy to prepare even at home. Here's a simple recipe to make delicious paneer stuffed masala pav.
To make masala pav with paneer stuffing, you will need:
2 pav breads, 2 tablespoons of butter, some finely chopped ginger, 2 cloves of garlic, 1 chopped onion, capsicum and tomato, 1/2 tablespoon of red chilli powder, 1 tablespoon of pav bhaji masala, 1 tablespoon of salt, 1/4 cup of water, 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves and 250 grams of cottage cheese (paneer).
To make tasty pav bread at home, pour 1 cup of milk in a bowl, add two tablespoons of sugar, 7 grams of dry yeast, 3 cups of refined flour (maida), and some salt. Knead well until the dough turns soft.
Divide the dough into 2-3 equal pieces and bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.
Rub some butter over the prepared bread.
This step is pivotal to give the dish its iconic taste.
To make tasty paneer stuffing, heat some butter in a pan, then add to it chopped onions, ginger, garlic, tomato and capsicum. Saute well until the mixture turns golden-brown.
Then, add mashed paneer into this mixture along with some pav bhaji masala. Cook well for a few minutes.
Once the paneer stuffing is ready, add a little bit of red chilli powder and put it aside.
Then, heat a pan and put some butter in it, cut a pav bread into half and toast it for a minute.
Post that, add the paneer masala stuffing inside the toasted pav and close it like a sandwich.
Enjoy!
