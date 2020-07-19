Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is blessed with an amazingly refreshing personality. On top of that, the actor boasts of a great sense of style and fashion. Her outfits are unique as well as elegant. So, if you are in need of some fashion inspiration, Shraddha is here to your rescue. Here are some of her best outfits you can try.

#1 Cute denim dress

Donning a straight cut denim dress, Shraddha looks pretty as ever in this look. The V-neck dress is decorated with moon prints from the middle to the lower portion of the bodice. She opted for big hoop earrings to complete the look. It is the perfect summer outfit for girls to wear during casual or shopping outings.

In this look, Shraddha looks spunky as well as charming. She is seen wearing a three-piece co-ord set comprising a crop top, a jacket, and a pair of high-waist skinny pants. The diva added pink hair extensions to accentuate the look. To round up the look, she wore a choker, a chain, hoop earrings, and some makeup.

#3 Maroon velvet dress

Wearing a simple yet beautiful maroon color midi velvet dress, Shraddha looks totally awe-inspiring in this one. The dress features puffed sleeves and flares. The diva kept the look simple and appealing by not adding a lot of accessories except for studs and a pair of black sandals. Lastly, she kept her makeup light and opted for a simple hairdo.

#4 Yellow skirt with white top

In this look, Shraddha pulls off a semi-formal attire with much ease. The outfit features a pleated yellow midi skirt paired with a white crop top and a cropped blazer. She chose a silver neck-piece and did her hair in a sleek style. Wear this outfit to a party and get ready to grab all the eyeballs.

#5 Flared denim dress