Dal baati churma is one among the many amazing dishes of the royal Rajasthani cuisine. It comprises three main elements, viz. delicious wheat-based rolls loaded with lots of ghee (baati), three different pulses cooked together in a rich tomato, onion, and garlic-based gravy (dal), and a wheat flour and dry fruit-based sweet dish (churma). Here's how you can make it at home.

Step 1 Preparing dal

To make some delicious dal, take 1/2 cupful of moong dal, 1/4th cupful of masoor dal, and 1/4th cupful of chana dal in a pressure cooker. Then, add to it 1 tablespoon of ghee and 3 cups of water. Pressure cook the mixture until 4 whistles. After 4 whistles, put the cooker aside and jump to the next step.

Step 2 Tempering the dal

Take a large pan and heat two teaspoons of ghee in it. Then, add 1 teaspoon of mustard, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and a pinch of asafetida. Further, add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, garam masala powder, and a pinch of salt. Lastly, add the cooked dal and a cupful of water. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Preparing baati

Take two cups of wheat flour in a large bowl followed by 1/4 teaspoon of salt, baking powder, water, and a spoonful of ghee. Knead until the dough turns soft. Take 6 small ball-sized portions of the dough and place them in an Appam pan. Cook for nearly 30 minutes on low flame. Once cooked, dip the baati rolls in ghee to soften them.

Step 4 Preparing churma and final plating