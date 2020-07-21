Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 12:29 am
Written byPoornima Pandey
French macarons are small and sweet cream-filled cookies that first originated in Italy (yes, and later brought to France).
Most bakery lovers would be well acquainted with these little dosages of happiness.
Well, even if you are not, just know that everyone deserves the sweet taste of macarons.
Here's how you can make French macarons right at the comfort of your home.
For preparing macarons, you will need 2 cups of powdered sugar, 1 cup of almond flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 3 egg whites, 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract, and food color.
For the filling, you will need 1 cup of unsalted butter, 3 cups of powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, and 3 tablespoons of cream.
To prepare macarons, add some almond flour, powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt in a mixer bowl or food processor. Then, process this mixture at low rotational speed until it turns extra fine.
Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, beat the egg whites. Add to it 1 tablespoon of salt, granulated sugar, some food color and vanilla extract. Mix everything thoroughly using a blender.
Next, add about one-third of the almond flour mixture into the egg white mixture. Mix well until the desired consistency is achieved.
Then, fill a pastry bag with this batter and spread equal amounts of the mixture on a baking sheet. Try to form small dot-like shapes.
Bake in an oven at 170°C for around 10 minutes.
Once the macarons are baked, leave them to cool down for a while.
To prepare butter cream, take 2 cups of butter in a bowl, and add powdered sugar, vanilla extract and cream to the mixture. Beat and mix until desired consistency is achieved.
Once the cream is prepared, spread some of it on a macaron, closing it with another like a sandwich.
Enjoy!
