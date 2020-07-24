Your pooch might not be able to tell you, but they can also fall sick. So, check on them from time to time, especially if they seem really dull or less responsive. While at times it could just be indigestion, but you can't tell how problematic the condition is just by the looks of it. Here are some common diseases that can affect them.

Canine Distemper is a viral disease which involves symptoms such as fever, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, depression, among others. This infection passes on from dog to dog through contact with the blood, saliva or urine. Small puppies and dogs who are not vaccinated are more prone to this disease. Thus, it is vital to ensure routine vaccination of your pooch from a young age.

#2 Canine parvovirus

The canine parvovirus attacks your doggy's heart or its body's ability to absorb nutrients from the diet. It is a deadly disease with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, loss of appetite, frequent vomiting, and sudden weight loss, among others. Further, this disease can also affect vaccinated dogs, and it spreads from a direct or indirect contact with an infected canine.

Giardia in dogs is caused by drinking contaminated water or exposure to feces. It is a single-celled parasite that inhabits the intestines of animals and makes them ill. The disease is dangerous for puppies, older dogs, and pooches with weak immune systems. The most common symptoms of this disease are diarrhea and frequent vomiting. But, it is curable and not particularly dangerous.

#4 Lyme disease