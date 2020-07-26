Barley is one of the most widely consumed cereal grains out there. Whole-grain foods, including barley, have gained significant popularity in recent times because of their many health benefits. Notably, barley is loaded with dietary fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals. From reducing the risk of heart disease to helping in weight management, here are some top health benefits of barley.

#1 Barley can help improve digestion

Barley can be a boon for your digestive health. The high content of soluble fiber in barley adds bulk to your stool and speeds up intestinal movement, thus reducing the risk of constipation. Studies suggest that eating barley helps in increased stool volume and stimulated bowel function. Further, research also shows that it can help reduce inflammation and improve symptoms of gut disorders.

#2 It can aid weight loss

Barley may promote the feeling of fullness and reduce hunger pangs, thereby leading to weight loss. This is because of the presence of soluble fibers such as beta-glucan in it. They reduce hunger by slowing down digestion and promoting the absorption of nutrients. A review of many studies states that beta-glucan is the most effective form of fiber for reducing appetite.

#3 It may reduce risk of heart disease

Rich in fiber, folate, and potassium while being considerably low in cholesterol, barley can help improve your heart health, too. Further, the beta-glucan fiber found in barley helps lower LDL or bad cholesterol. Moreover, vitamin B6 and folate in barley improve blood vessel health. Studies show that barley intake reduces serum cholesterol and visceral fat, which are major risk factors for heart disease.

#4 It may help prevent diabetes