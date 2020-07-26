Last updated on Jul 26, 2020, 11:53 am
Hi,
Poornima Pandey
Barley is one of the most widely consumed cereal grains out there.
Whole-grain foods, including barley, have gained significant popularity in recent times because of their many health benefits.
Notably, barley is loaded with dietary fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals.
From reducing the risk of heart disease to helping in weight management, here are some top health benefits of barley.
Barley can be a boon for your digestive health.
The high content of soluble fiber in barley adds bulk to your stool and speeds up intestinal movement, thus reducing the risk of constipation.
Studies suggest that eating barley helps in increased stool volume and stimulated bowel function. Further, research also shows that it can help reduce inflammation and improve symptoms of gut disorders.
Barley may promote the feeling of fullness and reduce hunger pangs, thereby leading to weight loss.
This is because of the presence of soluble fibers such as beta-glucan in it. They reduce hunger by slowing down digestion and promoting the absorption of nutrients.
A review of many studies states that beta-glucan is the most effective form of fiber for reducing appetite.
Rich in fiber, folate, and potassium while being considerably low in cholesterol, barley can help improve your heart health, too.
Further, the beta-glucan fiber found in barley helps lower LDL or bad cholesterol.
Moreover, vitamin B6 and folate in barley improve blood vessel health. Studies show that barley intake reduces serum cholesterol and visceral fat, which are major risk factors for heart disease.
Apart from hosting a decent amount of soluble fiber, barley is also rich in magnesium. Notably, magnesium plays an important role in insulin production and the body's use of sugar.
This implies that regular consumption of barley can protect you from high blood sugar spikes, thus reducing chances of or helping manage type 2 diabetes.
