All Indian families are big time fans of evening tea with homemade snacks. From kids to the elderly, everyone enjoys zesty and crunchy snacks with a cupful of piping hot tea. What's more, they are pretty easy to prepare. Here are five easy-to-make and delicious snacks you can try with your tea-time breaks.

#1 Masala peanut

These crunchy and crispy snacks are a great accompaniment for your tea-time breaks. Start by adding gram flour, corn flour, rice flour, garlic paste, asafetida, baking soda, turmeric, chilli powder and some salt in a mixing bowl. Then, put in the peanuts with some oil. Add one cup water and sprinkle some rice flour. Mix everything well and deep fry them.

#2 Namak para

Neither too spicy nor too sweet, namak para is the go-to snack to have with tea. To prepare, take a bowl, and add to it wheat flour, semolina, ajwain, pepper, and salt. Then, pour some hot oil in it. Mix well. Post that, add water and knead into a dough. Roll the dough flat and cut equal-sized vertical strips. Deep fry.

#3 Banana chips

Banana chips are great. But can you really make them at home? Of course, you can! Take a raw banana and slice it into fine pieces. Then, take a bowl, put these pieces in it, add turmeric and salt over the banana chips. Add some water. Finally, filter the water, and deep fry the chips until they turn crispy.

#4 Baked Chaklis

Crispy chaklis go pretty nicely with tea. In a bowl, mix 1 cup rice flour, 1/2 cup curd, 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon chilli powder, 1 teaspoon oil, and salt. Prepare a semi-soft dough. Add the dough to a Chakli press and press out round/spiral shapes on a greased baking paper. Bake the Chaklis in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 20-25 minutes.

#5 Dry fruit laddu