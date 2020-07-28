Nuts, in general, are considered essential for health owing to their high nutritional value. But when it boils down to the best of the best, almonds and walnuts emerge among the most worthy picks. Full of nutrients, both can offer great health benefits. But, the debate about which is better than the other has been around for a long time. Let's decode.

Nutrition Comparing their nutritional values

Almonds are known to be a great source of magnesium, phosphorus, iron and calcium. Walnuts, on the other hand, are high in antioxidants, copper, manganese, and Vitamin B. Plus, they are also a good source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 and other essential fatty acids. Even though the carbohydrate and fat content of both these nuts are pretty similar, almonds relatively contain more minerals.

Brain health Walnuts are more helpful for brain health

As far as your brain health is concerned, walnuts are your best bet. This is so because they are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and antioxidants that help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress-induced damage to the brain, which can ultimately lead to age-related decline in brain function. Furthermore, animal studies suggest that walnuts may also help in improving your memory power.

Blood sugar Almonds are better at managing blood sugar levels

Controlling blood sugar levels is essential in diabetes treatment. While both almonds and walnuts are helpful in doing so, studies have shown that almonds are much better equipped for the same. This is owing to almonds' ability to slow down the stomach's emptying speed and reduce a meal's glycemic index, i.e., the rate at which it might cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

Heart health Both are equally helpful in fighting heart disease

Experts have always advocated the consumption of almonds and walnuts for heart health. Both of them are helpful in lowering cholesterol, controlling blood sugar levels and reducing inflammation, all of which are essential for heart's well-being. Almonds (rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E and magnesium) and walnuts (rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids) help in expanding blood vessels, which, in turn, reduces blood pressure.

Conclusion To sum it up