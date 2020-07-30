Working from home is the new normal for nearly everyone out there, thanks to the pandemic. Even though it brings various benefits like no hassles of traveling, WFH can at times feel tedious. Due to relatively lesser physical activity and high mental stress, your fitness can take a toll. But don't worry, here are some yoga asanas that can help you stay healthy.

Get down on your knees while supporting the lower back with your palms. Start bending backward and grab your heels. As you let your head hang behind, breathe for 6-8 seconds, and then gently release the pose. This yoga asana will help straighten your spine and relieve neck pain, as we tend to slouch more while working from home.

Start by bending on all fours. Align your palms in line with your shoulders and knees in line with your hips, while releasing the toes from behind. Lift your chest upward, push your hips back and arch your back as you inhale. While exhaling, round your back toward the ceiling and bring your chin towards the chest. This can help relieve back pain.

Lie down on the floor or a yoga mat. Keeping your legs together, take the arms above your head and stretch. Meanwhile, let your feet pull downwards and arms pull upwards. After 6-8 seconds, release the pose. Repeat a few times. This simple asana helps in stretching your spine, and brings relief after a tiring day at work.

Lie down on your stomach and place your palms under your chest. Then, inhale and lift your chin and chest upward while pressing your palms on the mat. Keep your elbows slightly bent, and lift your body. As you exhale, lay down again. Repeat this 3-4 times. This pose relieves stiffness in upper body, promotes flexibility in the lower back, and strengthens the core.