-
31 Jul 2020
Here are some tips to help you sleep better
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
-
Sleep plays a key role in our overall health.
However, getting sound sleep is becoming increasingly difficult, thanks to high stress levels, and other unhealthy dietary and lifestyle factors.
Lack of sound sleep can take a toll on your productivity as well as well-being.
In order to avoid this, here are some simple tips to help you sleep better.
-
-
#1
Create an optimal sleeping environment
-
Make sure that your bedroom is clean, cool, aptly dark and quiet, before you doze off.
Aim to reduce external noise such as traffic sounds, as they can affect your sleep and lead to long-term health issues.
Also, try to reduce your screen time before hitting the bed.
Performing calming activities such as taking a bath or reading can also help you fall asleep.
-
#2
Maintain a sleep schedule
-
Go to bed and get up at the same time everyday (including weekends) to maintain a regular sleep schedule.
The recommended daily amount of sleep for a healthy adult is seven to eight hours. Avoid oversleeping.
In case you can't fall asleep within 20 minutes of your regular time, leave the bedroom and do something relaxing like listening to soothing music.
-
#3
Mind your dinner
-
Consuming a large meal right before hitting the bed can lead to poor sleep. So, eat a few hours before sleeping.
Do not go to bed hungry either, as hunger-induced discomfort might keep you up. If you feel hungry before heading to sleep, eat a small healthy snack.
Further, avoid nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol as their stimulating effects can take hours to wear off.
-
#4
Exercise regularly
-
Exercise boosts the effect of natural sleep-inducing hormones such as melatonin. So, regular physical activity can help you in getting better sleep.
Spending time outside every day might also be helpful as exposing yourself to bright daylight helps in improving the circadian rhythm.
However, avoid exercising too close to bedtime. It can increase alertness, thus causing sleep issues.
-
#5
Reduce daytime naps
-
While quick power naps can be beneficial, long and irregular napping during the day can affect your sleep.
Sleeping for long hours during daytime might disrupt your internal clock, thus making you struggle to sleep at night.
If you have to take naps anyway, limit them to 30 minutes or less than that.
Avoid napping later in the day, though.