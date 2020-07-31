Sleep plays a key role in our overall health. However, getting sound sleep is becoming increasingly difficult, thanks to high stress levels, and other unhealthy dietary and lifestyle factors. Lack of sound sleep can take a toll on your productivity as well as well-being. In order to avoid this, here are some simple tips to help you sleep better.

#1 Create an optimal sleeping environment

Make sure that your bedroom is clean, cool, aptly dark and quiet, before you doze off. Aim to reduce external noise such as traffic sounds, as they can affect your sleep and lead to long-term health issues. Also, try to reduce your screen time before hitting the bed. Performing calming activities such as taking a bath or reading can also help you fall asleep.

#2 Maintain a sleep schedule

Go to bed and get up at the same time everyday (including weekends) to maintain a regular sleep schedule. The recommended daily amount of sleep for a healthy adult is seven to eight hours. Avoid oversleeping. In case you can't fall asleep within 20 minutes of your regular time, leave the bedroom and do something relaxing like listening to soothing music.

#3 Mind your dinner

Consuming a large meal right before hitting the bed can lead to poor sleep. So, eat a few hours before sleeping. Do not go to bed hungry either, as hunger-induced discomfort might keep you up. If you feel hungry before heading to sleep, eat a small healthy snack. Further, avoid nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol as their stimulating effects can take hours to wear off.

#4 Exercise regularly

Exercise boosts the effect of natural sleep-inducing hormones such as melatonin. So, regular physical activity can help you in getting better sleep. Spending time outside every day might also be helpful as exposing yourself to bright daylight helps in improving the circadian rhythm. However, avoid exercising too close to bedtime. It can increase alertness, thus causing sleep issues.

#5 Reduce daytime naps