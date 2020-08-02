Our diet plays a key role in maintaining good brain health. A nutrient-rich and balanced diet is important to build concentration, memory power, and other vital functions of the brain. In case you have been looking to enhance your brain power and productivity, we suggest you to include these five food items in your diet.

#1 Whole grains

Whole grains are rich in fiber, which is essential for maintaining a healthy brain. Also a great source of the vital Vitamin E, they can help prevent the risk of inflammation, control blood pressure and also reduce oxidative stress. Whole grain foods include brown rice, barley, bulgur wheat, oatmeal, whole grain bread, and whole grain pasta, among others.

Broccoli is rich in Vitamin K, which is known for enhancing cognitive function and improving brain power. This fat-soluble vitamin also helps in the formation of sphingolipids, a type of fat that is densely packed into brain cells. This superfood also contains various plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, that may further help protect the brain from damage.

#3 Oily fish

Fatty or oily fish are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which play a key role in sharpening memory, and improving mood. In fact, a lack of these fatty acids is linked with learning impairments and other serious mental health issues. Some good examples of fatty fish include salmon, sardines, mackerel, tuna and herring.

Nuts, such as walnuts and almonds, contain healthy fats and antioxidants that are beneficial for brain health. They also contain Vitamin E, which helps prevent cognitive decline. Further, walnuts are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help in improving your mental magnitude. What's more, cashews and sunflower seeds have an amino acid that can boost serotonin levels and thus reduce stress.

#5 Pumpkin seeds