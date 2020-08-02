Couples in Bollywood always make it to news, be it with their travel diaries, public display of affection or their, at times sassy, sense of fashion. They bring new styles to the market and people instantly start emulating them. However, not all couples are well-dressed all the time. Here are the top five tinsel town couples in one of their many best attires.

#1 Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu: One of Bollywood's most graceful

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, one of the Bollywood's most graceful couples, are often spotted chilling together. In this picture, Soha looks absolutely elegant in a multi-color skater dress with a halter back, while Kunal steals the limelight in a classic white T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and a co-ordinated jacket. Together, they appear like a vivid vision that has come to life.

#2 Sonam and Anand Ahuja: Defying all parameters of typical fashion

Neerja actress Sonam K Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja defy all parameters of typical fashion. This dope couple rocks all styles. Look at this picture: Sonam is wearing a formal blazer, pencil skirt with white checks on blue while teaming it with a white high neck, and Anand is seen in a dark green tuxedo paired with a black T-shirt. Charming, aren't they?

#3 Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: Classy, elegant, smart

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have always been that classy couple that starts a trend by setting fashion benchmarks. In 2019, for attending a party, Kareena wore a beautiful royal blue ensemble, while Saif kept it simple by wearing black pants teamed with a white shirt and white blazer, accompanied by a black bow tie and a rose. Elegant yet smart!

#4 Deepika and Ranveer: Bollywood's most sensational couple

Now, let's talk about DeepVeer, Bollywood's most sensational couple. Both of them have a good fashion sense and exude confidence when they pose together. During one of the promotional events of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika wore an off-shoulder white gown, while Ranveer wore a smart royal blue Tuxedo, a satin shirt, and a cool hat. There's a reason why that look still gets discussed.

#5 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Scorching screens together