Given the harrowing pollution levels around us, and the modern diet and lifestyle habits, our skin health is bound to take a toll. These days, people spend a lot of their money on chemical-infused products to make their skin glow. But you can score that glow without relying on chemicals. Here are five easily available home ingredients that can help you get golden-glowing skin.

Rich in vitamin C, lemon can help reduce blemishes and acne scars. Also containing citric acid, it can work as a natural skin lightener, and help remove excessive soap, dirt, and oil from skin. You can mix two teaspoons lemon juice with sugar and use it to scrub your face gently. Let this mixture sit for 10 minutes. Then, rinse with water.

Cool cucumbers can retain moisture and hydrate your skin well. Further, it is also helpful in rejuvenating dull skin. What's more, it can effectively treat oily and greasy skin naturally. You can slice a cucumber and refrigerate it for an hour. Then, apply the cold slices on your skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash the residue with plain/cold water.

Rich in curcumin, a compound loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can eliminate harmful free radicals and enhance collagen production, making skin soft and supple. Mix 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder with four tablespoons of gram flour and add milk and water to form a thick paste. Apply this on your face and neck. Let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing with water.

Rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, and minerals such as potassium, bananas can nourish and hydrate your skin. They can also lighten marks and make the skin softer. Simply mash a raw banana and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Doing this regularly will help in moisturizing your skin naturally.