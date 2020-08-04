Natural, homemade face packs are hardly a new phenomenon. DIY face masks, prepared using regular kitchen ingredients, have been around for a long time. They are rich in nutrients that can penetrate the skin, deep cleanse pores, remove dead skin, as well as exfoliate and brighten facial skin. Here are some natural and easy-to-make face packs you should definitely try.

#1 Banana, orange juice, and honey face mask

Ingredients: 1/2 banana, 1 tablespoon of orange juice, and 1 tablespoon of honey. Mash the banana in a bowl. Add to it orange juice and honey. Apply this to your face, and keep the mixture on for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and then moisturize. Gentle on all skin types, this face mask will give your skin a natural-looking glow.

#2 Ground almonds and olive oil face mask

Ingredients: A handful of ground almonds (finely processed flour of blanched almonds) and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply this mixture on your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Gently massage the paste on your skin before rinsing off. While the fatty acids in almonds make the skin soft and supple, Vitamin E in olive oil protects it from dullness and dehydration.

#3 Turmeric and yogurt face mask

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt. Apply this mixture on your skin and keep it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rinse off using normal water. This amazing natural face pack can help enhance your skin glow, reduce risk of acne and other unwanted facial scars and marks.

#4 Lemon juice, sugar, and olive oil face mask

Ingredients: Juice of 1 fresh lemon, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Mix these ingredients well, and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off. While sugar and lemon work together to exfoliate dead skin cells, olive oil hydrates and refreshes the skin.

#5 Papaya, banana and cucumber face mask